News Roundup: Filibuster reform is on the way, Congress works on immigration, DeSantis wants award

Another week down in the new world of government trying to work for the people. Here are some of today’s stories you might have missed while you didn’t have to worry about whether or not the current administration had set fire to a hospital.
Buckle up, filibuster reform is on its way
House passes path to citizenship for DACA recipients, temporary status holders, and farmworkers
Ron DeSantis wants an award and he deserves one—for conducting the biggest cover-up of COVID-19 data
Majority of Republicans say deadly attack on Capitol is getting 'too much' attention
These are the people who died in the Atlanta spa shootings and the lives they left behind
From the community:
Indians 201: Cheyenne migrations
Working while Black. Sheriff lies about newspaper carrier, more than 40 officers initiate response.
