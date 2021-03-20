News Roundup: Filibuster reform is on the way, Congress works on immigration, DeSantis wants award

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 04:54 Hits: 1

Another week down in the new world of government trying to work for the people. Here are some of today’s stories you might have missed while you didn’t have to worry about whether or not the current administration had set fire to a hospital.

Buckle up, filibuster reform is on its way

House passes path to citizenship for DACA recipients, temporary status holders, and farmworkers

Ron DeSantis wants an award and he deserves one—for conducting the biggest cover-up of COVID-19 data

Majority of Republicans say deadly attack on Capitol is getting 'too much' attention

These are the people who died in the Atlanta spa shootings and the lives they left behind

From the community:

Indians 201: Cheyenne migrations

Working while Black. Sheriff lies about newspaper carrier, more than 40 officers initiate response.

