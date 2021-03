Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 13:32 Hits: 1

China tried to frame its first high-level meeting with the Biden administration as a step towards mending ties. But the US has been clear it wants to rally a global alliance to confront "threats" from Beijing.

