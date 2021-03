Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 19:37 Hits: 1

Finance ministers from the US, Germany, Britain, Canada, France, Italy and Japan have thrown their weight behind plans to boost aid to developing nations by hundreds of billions of dollars.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-g7-backs-imf-aid-hike-for-low-income-nations/a-56934128?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf