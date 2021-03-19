Paris area set for another lockdown, 10 years of war in Syria and Lebanon's empty shelves

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 10:38 Hits: 1

Almost one year to the day after France entered its first Covid-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a month-long limited curfew for Paris and other hard-hit regions. We also took a look back at the start of the Syrian conflict, 10 years ago this week; spoke with Myanmar’s UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun; and saw how Lebanon's dual political and economic crises have led to a shortage in key food supplies.

