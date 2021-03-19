The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Senegalese youth inspired to work the land thanks to reality TV show

Senegalese youth inspired to work the land thanks to reality TV show In a few weeks, the second season of the immensely popular reality TV show “Ferme Factory” (Farm Factory) will air across Senegal. But in contrast to the glitter and glamour usually associated with such shows, Ferme Factory is far from that: For four months, 20 contestants compete to get their hands as dirty as possible, facing various farming challenges, including both sowing and plowing. The winner is awarded with his or her very own farm, along with three years of agricultural training.

