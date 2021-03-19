Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 13:45 Hits: 1

To mark French language week (semaine de la francophonie), a celebration and recognition of French speakers around the world, we go to Louisiana. A hundred years ago, teaching French was banned in public schools despite the fact that most residents did not speak English at the time. The tables have turned since then, but today, about 10 percent of the state's population still speaks French. A report by Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210319-french-around-the-world-keeping-the-language-alive-in-louisiana