No, Joe Biden doesn't live in a White House 'set'

No, Joe Biden doesn't live in a White House 'set' Since Joe Biden's inauguration, conspiracy theories have emerged online claiming that the new president is not really in office. According to Donald Trump supporters and the global QAnon movement, visual evidence in the form of photo comparisons "reveal" Joe Biden's White House to be a set. However, upon examining the photos, we can confirm that they are indeed real photos of the White House.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210319-joe-biden-conspiracy-theory-white-house-set-trump-qanon

