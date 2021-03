Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 19:35 Hits: 1

Thousands protested in Algiers Friday to demand press freedom and judicial independence, as the Hirak pro-democracy movement keeps up its weekly demonstrations, despite a ban on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic

