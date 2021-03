Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 16:09 Hits: 1

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The world's seven largest advanced economies have agreed to support the first expansion of the International Monetary Fund's reserves since 2009, a step meant to help developing countries cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Britain said on Friday. Read full story

