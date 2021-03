Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 19:17 Hits: 1

Turkey recorded 20,049 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily level this year, health ministry data showed on Thursday, after an easing of nationwide restrictions at the start of the month.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-s-daily-covid-19-cases-exceed-20-000--highest-level-of-the-year-14440690