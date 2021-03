Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 14:40 Hits: 1

For lots of young people, the economy seems more uncertain than ever. Some have turned to the stock market with fee-free, easy-to-use investment applications and are learning firsthand about reward – and risk.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/0319/Gen-Z-looks-to-amateur-investing-to-soothe-economic-anxiety?icid=rss