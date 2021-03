Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 17:47 Hits: 3

Hungary's ruling nationalist Fidesz party led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban has quit the main pan-European center-right bloc, two weeks after leaving its grouping in the European Parliament.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/hungary-fidesz-party-quits-european-bloc-center-right-eu/31158255.html