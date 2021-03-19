The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lebanon: Hezbollah Would Support the New Cabinet, Chief Says

The Islamist political party Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah confirmed on Thursday that his organization would support a new Lebanese cabinet is announced next Monday.

During a televised speech, Nasrallah said that "if the prime minister-designate agrees with the president on Monday a government of specialists we will agree."

"I am now saying to everyone a government of both technocrats and politicians which will not allow anyone to run away from responsibility is better," the Hezbollah leader added.

The reaction as president Michel Aoun will meet Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri next week to discuss a new government formation and strategies to lift the economy amid an unprecedented crisis that could trigger more political instability.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Lebanon-Hezbollah-Would-Support-the-New-Cabinet-Chief-Says-20210318-0026.html

