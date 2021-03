Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 08:13 Hits: 4

The Indian state of Maharashtra has recorded its highest ever number of new daily cases. And the AstraZeneca vaccine is back in play in the EU. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-india-infections-at-three-month-high/a-56923953?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf