Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 00:08 Hits: 4

The US and China leveled sharp rebukes of each others’ policies in the first high-level, in-person talks of the Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained relations of the two global rivals on rare public display during the meeting’s opening session in Alaska.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/diplomacy/20210319-tensions-flare-on-camera-at-first-us-china-summit-of-biden-presidency