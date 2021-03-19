News Roundup: Trump team lied about China threats; Florida ex-senator charged with election fraud

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 02:30 Hits: 6

Good news: You’ve made it through another day. Here’s some of what you might have missed.

• Declassified report shows that Republican claims about election interference by China were lies

• Texas man arrested on weapons charge near vice president's mansion in Washington, D.C.

• Disgraced ex-senator charged with conspiracy in suspected Florida election fraud

• Your $1,400 American Rescue Plan check could get seized by a debt collector, thanks to Republicans

• Fox News takes up racist lie about immigrants spreading disease, COVID-19 edition

From the community:

• 12 members of the #SeditionCaucus just refused to honor Capitol Police for protecting them on 1/6

• Good News Roundup Mar 18 2021--The Surprising Victory of the Left

