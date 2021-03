Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 11:17 Hits: 2

In some Latin American countries, the struggle for power increasingly takes place in court. The instrumentalization of the judiciary is becoming a problem for the democracies of the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/latin-america-politicians-instrumentalize-judiciary/a-56912176?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf