Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 11:40 Hits: 2

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says the OSCE and UN are ready to facilitate negotiations between the opposition and the Belarus government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-opposition-leader-holds-vote-on-lukashenko-talks/a-56913273?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf