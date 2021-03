Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 14:32 Hits: 2

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called a snap election, seeking to defuse a worsening political crisis. His firing of a military chief had deepened a rift caused by last year's conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

