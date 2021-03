Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 15:52 Hits: 2

Messages of condolences from leaders in Africa and the rest of the world are pouring in as Tanzania comes to terms with the death of President John Magufuli. A succession plan has already been set in motion.

