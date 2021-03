Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 16:08 Hits: 2

An initial analysis by the EMA found the AstraZeneca jab safe after several countries suspended its use. The agency also said it could not "definitively" rule out a link between the shot and blood clots.

