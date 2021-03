Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 21:18 Hits: 2

Tanzania's President John Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptics, has died aged 61, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday after a more than two-week absence from public life that led to speculation about his health.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210317-tanzania-s-president-john-magufuli-has-died-aged-61-state-television