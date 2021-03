Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 14:54 Hits: 2

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday a month-long limited lockdown for Paris and other regions of the country starting Friday as the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units spikes. Schools and essential shops, including bookstores, will remain open.

