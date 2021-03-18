Myanmar’s UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun: ‘I’m proud to have been charged with high treason’ by junta

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 17:21 Hits: 3

On February 26, Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, made a sudden and unexpected move in declaring his employer – the military junta – the illegitimate ruler of Myanmar in front of the UN assembly. In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, the diplomat describes what went through his mind before making the fateful speech, and why targeted sanctions are needed against a junta he says is “committing crimes against humanity”.

