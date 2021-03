Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 17:56 Hits: 3

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus will resume vaccinations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, after the European Medicines Authority (EMA) ruled it was safe and effective, the island's Health Ministry said. Read full story

