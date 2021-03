Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 18:00 Hits: 3

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a delay in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute in India to Britain was due to technical issues and not because of any intervention by the Indian government. Read full story

