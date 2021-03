Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 19:35 Hits: 4

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris and the Ile-de-France region around it, as well as several other areas where the COVID-19 epidemic is accelerating, will start a new four-week lockdown this weekend but confinement measures will not be as strict as in previous nationwide lockdowns, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. Read full story

