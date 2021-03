Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 19:29 Hits: 2

US President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday (Mar 17) that it will be “tough” for him to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw the last troops from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/biden-says--tough--to-meet-may-1-deadline-for-afghanistan-troop-pullout-14430660