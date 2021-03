Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 00:22 Hits: 2

BILLINGS, Montana: Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday (Mar 17) sued to to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada. Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/states-sue-biden-in-bid-to-revive-keystone-xl-pipeline-14433326