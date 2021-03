Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 02:21 Hits: 2

PARIS: Surviving COVID-19 protects most people against reinfection for at least six months, but elderly patients are more likely to be laid low by the virus a second time, researchers reported on Thursday (Mar 18). An assessment of reinfection rates in Denmark last year showed that just over half ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-reinfection-rare-more-common-in-elderly-immunity-14433690