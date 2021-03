Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 18:27 Hits: 3

The Archbishop of Hamburg offered to step down on Thursday after a report named him among several senior officials in Germany's Catholic Church to have breached their duty in handling sexual abuse cases over decades.

