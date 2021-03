Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 18:29 Hits: 3

A previously healthy woman has died in Sweden about a week after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Swedish Medical Products Agency said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/one-swedish-person-dead-after-getting-astrazeneca-covid-19-14440456