Now that the United States has finally started to reduce its coronavirus infection rate, some political leaders have rushed to ease safety restrictions. But without a three-pronged strategy of testing, contact tracing, and mandatory assisted quarantine, the virus is likely to keep re-emerging, with or without mass vaccination.

