Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021

The world must protect at least 30% of the global ocean in order to restore marine life, increase seafood supply, and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Meeting this goal would generate annual benefits – in terms of increased economic output and improved ecosystem services – that far exceed the investment required.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/marine-protected-areas-benefit-oceans-climate-humanity-by-enric-sala-2021-03