Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 08:20 Hits: 4

The United States has called the arrest of a journalist in Russian-annexed Crimea for allegedly spying on behalf of Kyiv “another attempt to repress those who speak the truth about Russia's aggression in Ukraine.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/united-states-denounces-arrest-ukraine-crimea-journalist/31157199.html