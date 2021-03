Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 09:44 Hits: 4

The G7 group of nations has marked the seventh anniversary of Russia’s forcible annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula by reaffirming their “unwavering support” for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

