Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 02:03 Hits: 4

The liberal party VVD of Prime Minister Mark Rutte led in the 2021 parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, according to the first exit poll released on Wednesday.

The VVD won 35 of the 150 seats in the House of Representatives, or the lower house of the parliament.

The center-left party D66 came second with 27 seats, showed the exit poll released by polling agency Ipsos.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Dutch-PM-Party-Leads-in-Parliamentary-Elections-Exit-Poll-20210317-0024.html