From the siege of Paris to the ‘Bloody Week’: The Commune, 150 years on

From the siege of Paris to the ‘Bloody Week’: The Commune, 150 years on The Paris Commune began their insurrection on March 18, 1871, when the largely radical National Guard refused to accept the authority of the French government, killed two generals and took control of Paris – initiating the Communards’ febrile two-month rule over the City of Light. FRANCE 24 looks back at this seminal moment in French history, 150 years on.

