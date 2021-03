Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 10:45 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR: An enhanced movement control order will be enforced at the YTY Factory and workers’ hostel in Lekir, Sitiawan, beginning Friday (March 19). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/18/ismail-sabri-emco-at-yty-factory-in-sitiawan-from-march19---april-1