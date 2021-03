Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 07:35 Hits: 4

Papua New Guinea will shut schools, limit non-essential movement and make mask-wearing mandatory, the country's pandemic controller told AFP on Thursday, to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelming local hospitals.

