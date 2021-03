Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 22:16 Hits: 4

The Sputnik V vaccine may show what Russian science is capable of. But it also highlights the extent of the Russian public’s doubts over it.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0317/Russian-science-created-Sputnik-vaccine.-Why-don-t-Russians-trust-it?icid=rss