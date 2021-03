Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 17:40 Hits: 3

Former US President Donald Trump’s blatant violation of the pardon power was just one of many challenges he posed to the constitutional balance of power. US judges would do well to learn from how the United Kingdom’s courts have slowly chipped away at the British executive’s use of the royal prerogative.

