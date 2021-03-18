Even after biting incident, Major Biden still polls better than Trump's lapdog, Lindsey

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 02:15 Hits: 8

I love dogs. I didn’t used to. My wife had dogs when we started dating, and I came to love the little monsters. Now it’s hard to imagine a life without a furry friend/fiend. So when I found out dogs would be returning to the White House after a four-year hiatus, I was overjoyed.

And then Major, the Biden family’s 3-year-old German shepherd, bit someone, and it instantly became the biggest Biden administration scandal so far—or at least until Joe musters the courage to try on a tan suit. It sure was a bummer, though—mainly because it reflected badly on rescue dogs, not so much because it was a real black eye for Joe Biden.

But now—joy!—we find out that Major is still in POTUS’ good graces.

In a new interview with President Biden that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America, host George Stephanopoulos asked for an update on Major, and the news was mostly good.

.@POTUS tells @GStephanopoulos his dog Major “did not bite someone and penetrate the skin.” “85% of the people there love him. All he does is lick them and wag his tail,” he said. “We’re in the process of having a training session.” March 17, 2021

For the nontweeters:

Eighty-five percent approval? That’s way better than Donald Trump’s most loyal dog, Lindsey Graham.

CNN:

"Is Major out of the doghouse?" ABC News' George Stephanopoulos asked in a one-on-one interview with the President that aired on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "The answer is yes," Biden responded. "Major was a rescue pup. Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin. The dog's being trained now with our trainer at home in Delaware." Earlier this month, Major had what one source described to CNN as a "biting incident." The person bitten by Major was a United States Secret Service agent, according to a Secret Service official.

During the interview, Biden didn’t say whether Major would return to the White House, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had earlier noted he’d be back “soon.”

I sure hope so. I’d like to imagine Major frantically running around the White House all day with nothing important to do and no discernible purpose, just like Reince Priebus. I mean, Bo and Sunny have been gone since 2017, and Priebus since—well, also 2017.

There’s something about that big puppy energy that just can’t be replaced, you know? Go Major! We’re rooting for you! Have a Scooby snack!

