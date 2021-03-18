News Roundup: Another mass murder; more confirmation of Russian disinfo; Warnock receives ovation

Category: World Hits: 6
Today's top stories:
• Killing spree at Atlanta massage parlors follows a year of heightened anti-Asian racism
• Sen. Raphael Warnock’s first speech on the Senate floor inspires the chamber to a standing ovation
• Intelligence report confirms those 'close to' Trump were used to spread Russian disinformation
• Biden submits Postal Service Board nominations, starting countdown to DeJoy's departure
• Biden admin reportedly reverses decision to reopen Homestead prison camp for migrant kids
• New Daily Kos/Civiqs poll: Majority of Americans approve of American Rescue Plan
From the community:
• My political eulogy for Donald Trump. The media and the GOP have it all wrong.
• $80K of bullsh*t: News media overstates cost of COBRA & ACA coverage by 10x or more
