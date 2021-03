Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 12:18 Hits: 4

The Kremlin has said the UK's decision to increase its nuclear arsenal represents a serious blow to arms control. Moscow also said it would take Britain's move into account when working on its own military planning.

