Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

WHO advisers say Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 jab seems to work against worrying coronavirus variants. The vaccine has been approved by the EU, US, Canada and South Africa.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/who-experts-advise-j-j-jab-for-coronavirus-mutants/a-56900275?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf