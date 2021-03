Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 15:28 Hits: 5

Afghanistan's government has distanced itself from a plan to ban girls from singing after women's rights activists slammed education officials for promoting a "Taliban-like" policy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-girls-singing-ban-dropped-after-activist-outrage/a-56903344?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf