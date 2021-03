Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 16:07 Hits: 5

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney voiced skepticism about the EU's push to reopen international travel to the bloc. "Ireland will be very cautious in this space," he told DW.

