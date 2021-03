Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 16:09 Hits: 5

The early stages of human embryo development are difficult to study due to a lack of availability and ethical and legal constraints. Now scientists have created the first ever complete human embryo model in a Petri dish.

