Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 16:46 Hits: 5

The final report from the civil aviation board said the airliner was mistaken for a "hostile target." All 176 people on board the doomed flight died.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-blames-air-defense-operator-for-shooting-down-ukraine-international-airlines-plane/a-56904871?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf